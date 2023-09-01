Finding the best sales this Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend is here and while many are getting ready to enjoy having an extra day off, the holiday also signals the end of summer.

For retailers that means rolling out some major deals.

Our Smart Shopper team put together a list of what to buy now and what to pass on until later in the year.

Grills - After Labor Day more people are thinking about fall items like Pumpkin Spice over firing up that grill. You can find them up to 50% off at hardware and department stores.



Patio Furniture - Retailers are slashing prices on outdoor dining and seating sets, lights and even umbrellas. At Lowe's customers can save hundreds on a variety of patio furniture sets.



Appliances - Many stores are offering up to 40% off large appliances. If you need a washer and dryer, look out for bigger discount promotions when you buy them together.



Mattresses - Labor Day is a great time to buy a new mattress. Retailers that specialize in bedding are slashing prices along with department stores. You can save up to $1,000 on select Sleep Number mattresses this weekend.



Laptops and Computers - With the start of a new school year, stores are rolling out big discounts on laptops and computers. Check out electronic stores for the best Labor Day sales. Apple is offering up to $150 in gift cars on iPad, MacBook and iMac purchases.



Our final tip... don't forget about promo codes. Places like Macy's and REI are offering an additional 20% off your purchase with a promo code.



So, what should you wait to buy?

Black Friday is the best time to shop for fall clothes and other electronics like TVs, gaming consoles, headphones and speakers. You should also hold off on buying any toys right now. Those will see the biggest price drops right before the holidays.