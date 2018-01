PHOENIX - Between Valentine's Day, the Super Bowl and President's Day, you'll see sale signs everywhere.

But it doesn't always mean you should spend the cash!

This month, you'll want to hold off on cell phones, luggage and ski and snowboarding equipment.

If you already have the equipment, it's the perfect time to master the bunny hill because February is a great month to score a last minute ski trip.

President's Day is a good time to buy clothes in general, but the deals get cozier in February.

In fact, it's your last chance for good deals on winter apparel.

Deal News saw more than 100 deals on outerwear alone, including gloves, vests, socks, and hats.

February is also a great time to stock up on things like bedding, furniture, and small appliances.

But expect the deals to be the best closer to President's Day which is February 19.

If you're doing your own taxes, now is a great time to buy your software.

Do you want the best view of the big game this weekend? Many stores are touting TV deals.

You may find decent deals, but November tends to have the best prices on TVs.