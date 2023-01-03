Expert shares sales to shop in January

January is New Year’s Resolution season, and sales for health and fitness gear are in full effect, according to Kristin McGrath, an editor at RetailMeNot.

Data from RetailMeNot shows the average discount for health and fitness items is usually slashed by 52%.

“Things like fitness apparel, yoga mats, weights, and also fitness tech. Things like fitness trackers and fitness watches are all going to go on sale in January,” McGrath said.

For those thinking of purchasing big-ticket items like a treadmill or stationary bike, McGrath suggested looking for them throughout January.

“If you're outfitting your home gym, you can find really big discounts on big-ticket home gym items from Bowflex, possibly Peloton,” she said. “So there's all different kinds of ways to save if you're getting fit in the New Year.”

The holidays might be over, but it’s never too early to plan ahead by looking at non-perishable holiday items, like wrapping paper and decor.

“One of the smartest things you can buy is non-perishable holiday items that you can just stash away for next year,” McGrath said. “These things are going to be 80% off whether it's string lights, Christmas decor, holiday gift sets.”

McGrath also suggested looking for hotel, resort, and cruise discounts throughout the month.

“The time between the holidays and spring break is kind of a dead zone for the travel industry,” McGrath said. “So, travel providers are trying to fill all those hotel rooms, cruise cabins, and tours that they haven't filled yet.”

McGrath said travel destinations will be date and location-specific, but to expect an average of 30% off on hotels and resorts accepting bookings in January.

For RetailMeNot’s full list of sales to shop in January, click here.