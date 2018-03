SCOTTSDALE - Science, technology, engineering and math! There are so many opportunities and the common theme is 'creating'!

Your child can bring their skills to the Engineering for Kids spring break camp!

The camp is March 12 -16 for ages 4-14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They'll do all kinds of STEM activities, jump on the trampoline, get an hour break for lunch and eat snacks.

To attend the camp, the normal price would be $285, but not for Smart Shoppers! You have until noon on Friday to score half off, bringing the cost to about $143 instead!

Book online to get the deal!

The deal is valid for two locations. For more details about before or after care, call 480-779-8184 or email eastvalley@engineeringforkids.net

Locations: