Enhance your Dance for cheap!

Were you ever so happy you felt like dancing? Like when you found a penny on the ground? When you score a freebie or a coupon? Because your favorite jam came on? Or how about a random flash mob you couldn't resist?

Well now you can feel like you're on Dancing with the Stars and get your groove on with the best of the best at EuroRhythm in Scottsdale!

The owner recruited all of the dancers from Europe. They teach every level from entry to competitive and now you can give them a try for a great price.

Get one private and one group lesson for $25. That’ll save you more than 100 bucks!

There’s more!

You’ll get half off your first five purchased lessons. So learn from the pros and get your groove on.

I can vouch for these dance lessons…they are incredible! How do I know? I am doing local Dancing with the Stars event for the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona and I am getting lessons at EuroRhythm!

If you want to take advantage of this deal, call by Thursday at 10 p.m., leave a message with your name and number and voila…the deal is yours.

IF YOU GO:

15050 N Northsight Blvd., Scottsdale

480-443-0205