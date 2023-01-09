Watch Now
Early bird discounts on tax software available

This year's Tax Day is Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Patrick Sison/AP
FILE - A W-4 form on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of filings electronically and through paper forms. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jan 09, 2023
PHOENIX — This year's Tax Day is Tuesday, April 18, 2023, but it's not too early to get a jumpstart on tax filings. Certain websites are already offering early bird discounts on tax software, according to Kristin McGrath, an editor at RetailMeNot.

“If you're struggling to think of where to file, start looking at those online tax softwares,” McGrath said. “We expect an average discount of around 40% for online tax software.”

A roundup from McGrath shows discounts from websites like TaxSlayer, H&R Block, TaxAct, and TurboTax. Accessing the discounts may require setting up a free RetailMeNot account.

To file federal and state taxes for free, check out Cash App Taxes, previously known as Credit Karma Tax. Using the software requires downloading the Cash App, but the website boasts “it won’t cost you a penny to file your taxes.”

