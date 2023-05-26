Watch Now
Dunkin' offering free coffee for a year to lucky customers at new Mesa location

The new location is at the corner of Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue
Dunkin
Posted at 12:43 PM, May 26, 2023
MESA, AZ — Want free coffee for a year? You have a chance to get just that at the opening of a new Dunkin' location in Mesa!

Dunkin' will celebrate the opening of its location at the corner of Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue on Tuesday.

The company says the first 100 people in line at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday will receive free coffee for a year!

The free coffee for a year promotion will consist of four free medium hot or iced coffees per month for 12 months.

There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 Tuesday morning, with Mesa mayor John Giles to be in attendance for the ribbon cutting.

The store will also be giving out a free donut and medium coffee for Mesa police officers and firefighters that stop in that day.

