Dreamy vacation hotels for under $150 per night

No matter what season, I think we can all use a vacation! You don’t have to dream about it -- I can help make it a reality!

I found three hotels that are dreamy no matter what season and the cost is less than $150 per night!

Las Vegas is always easy, but you don’t have to stay off the strip to get a good deal.

Hotels like the MGM Grand have deals as low as $61 per night.

Or explore the jungles and caves at the Cahal Pech Village Resort in Belize.

I found rooms for $72 per night -- and there’s even a rooftop pool and lounge that overlooks the city skyline.

Fiji is another option. You can choose a dorm bed at the Blue Lagoon Resort for $29 per night. If you’re looking for a little more privacy, you can get one of their lodge rooms for $159 per night. If you book for five nights or more, you can take 20 percent off.

It’s not the fanciest room but you’re in Fiji -- the last place you want to be is inside your room.

So whether you’re looking to travel near or far, there are lots of options to turn your dreams into reality.