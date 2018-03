Whether it's groceries or luggage, it's not fun trying to haul heavy things upstairs.

A dolly is a good solution, but how many of us just have one lying around…and if you do, where do you store it?

We may have found another solution…a device that does the climbing with you. It’s called the Climb Cart and the claim is it will help you move anything, anytime, up to 75 pounds.

So let's give it a try!

First, it was extremely easy to put together - we literally snapped on the wheels and we were ready to move

We loaded a case of water, a 20-pound box and luggage. The total weight was less than 50 pounds.

Right away, the Climb Cart started climbing up the stairs with us. It was definitely easier, although it still felt like at least 40 pounds to me.

Compared to a regular dolly, it was definitely easier on the stairs. But we found if you’re on a flat surface, the dolly was easier to turn.

Still, it lived up to the claim of climbing with us, and it’s extremely portable.

So for $19.99, I’d say it’s worth your cash.