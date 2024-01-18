DEALS: Best things to buy in January, what to avoid

PHOENIX — Just in time to help you with your New Year's Resolutions, Julie Ramhold from DealNews says now is when we will see the best prices for home fitness equipment, activewear and even some kitchen items.

"We'll see some decent discounts on small kitchen appliances, blenders, but even waffle makers and stuff like that or those dash egg cookers," said Ramhold.

This month is also a good time to give your home a refresh.

"If you're looking for a new bed or a new couch or something like that, you may find a good deal on those items... by and large bedding and bath will be what dominates," said Ramhold.

Here are a few places we found running sales right now:

Bedding is up to 40% off at Bed Bath & Beyond.

JC Penney's Home Stock Up Sale offers customers up to 80% off with an extra coupon.

Target has sales on bedding, bath, and other home items.

Finally, if you are thinking about upgrading your TV, start doing your research now.

"I would say if you're looking for a new TV and you missed out on the Black Friday deals, now is a good time to keep an eye out, especially towards the end of the month because we will see some retailers start rolling out promotions for the Super Bowl," said Ramhold.

As for what not to buy this month, Ramhold recommends holding off on buying a new mattress or any major appliances. She says prices for those are expected to really drop next month during Presidents' Day Sales.