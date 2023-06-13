DEAL: Southwest Airlines offering 40% off certain flights until Thursday

DALLAS, TX — Now is your chance to get a big discount on Southwest flights.

The airline is celebrating 52 years of flying and offering a number of deals with its Wanna Get Away Day sweepstakes.

Starting Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 15, customers can get 40% off base fares for certain flights.

“In true Southwest style, we’re celebrating with heart all week long with one of the largest sales of the year, week-long sweepstakes, and more fun opportunities leading up to our 52nd birthday and our established national day, Wanna Get Away Day, on June 18,” Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. “Wanna Get Away Day is an annual celebration that allows Southwest to bring together its customers and employees to commemorate our rich history and iconic Wanna Get Away campaign.”

To get the discount use the promo code 40OFF. Travel must take place between August 15 and December 14. The deal is blacked out for dates from November 16-27.

