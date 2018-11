Didn’t find what you were looking for on Black Friday? Have no fear -- Cyber Monday deals are here and the deals are ongoing.

Target, Best Buy, and Amazon are all touting Cyber Week deals, meaning different deals every day this week.

For Monday, Target is offering 15 percent off site-wide just like we predicted.

Also at Target, 40 percent off artificial Christmas trees, buy one, get one 60 percent off clothes, shoes and accessories, and buy one, get one half off Hasbro brand toys.

They also have a deal where you spend $75 and save $25.

Target and Best Buy have the GoPro Hero 7 for $229.99 -- $70 off.

Best Buy is continuing their Black Friday prices through Monday, including the $199 deal on the Xbox One S with Minecraft.

Plus you’ll save a hundred dollars on the Apple HomePod. The cost is $249.99.

Get $300 off the GoPro Karma Quadcopter with Hero 6. You’ll pay $699.99 and that includes a free propeller 2-pack and battery.

They also have Amazon’s first generation Echo Show on sale for $99.99. That’s $130 off.

Amazon has the 2nd generation on sale for $179 -- $50 off.

You can also get the Echo Dot for $24, saving you $25.

And Pay $299 for the Vitamix 5200. That’s the best price I’ve seen so far.

The deals just keep coming! Stores like Walmart, Kohl’s and Home Depot have some sales better than Black Friday.

Overall, major deals on phones, toys, TV’s and laptops…again, like we predicted.

Where are you finding the best deals? Email me at smartshopper@abc15.com