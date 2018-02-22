Gold Medal Deal #4! Coyotes Curling Club has a cool bargain

TEMPE, AZ - Curling. You rarely hear about the sport except when the world is competing in it!

But we don't have to travel to snowy or extremely cold places to try it! In fact, you can give it a go at Coyotes Curling Club in Tempe. How do you play? There are two players per team, and they have to slide stones on a sheet of ice towards a target. Think shuffleboard and the goal is to get it to the circular target.

The stones closest to the bullseye at the end of the round wins!

So what's the deal?

Normally, a session is three hours long, and the regular price is $30. But they're discounting it for the winter games to $15!

Smart Shoppers, the deal gets even sweeter. They're offering half off the discounted price!

Pay $7, and you'll get to enjoy a three-hour curling class in February or March!

All you have to do is register online by Friday at 6 pm using the promo code ABC15.

ADDRESS: 2202 W MEDTRONIC WAY #101 TEMPE