Chlorine prices up for the second year in a row

PHOENIX — If you own a pool, you should expect to pay even more for the chemicals to keep it up. The cost of chlorine has gone up again this summer.

The reason is two-fold:



There is still a shortage of chlorine. In 2020, a plant in Louisiana, the largest supplier of chlorine, caught fire. That plant still has not reopened, although there are reports that the company is aiming for repairs to be complete by this year. There's also high demand for chlorine because of the boom in the personal pool industry. During the pandemic, with so many people stuck at home, many people decided to install their own pools, which created a surge in demand.

The cost of chlorine, according to Angi.com, is between $7 - $10 per two-gallon jug of liquid. For tablets, the price is between $60 - $70 for a 25-pound bag. (The typical homeowner uses one 50-pound tub of tablets per season.)

There are alternatives if you cannot find chlorine at your local store. That includes using Bromine. It is stronger than chlorine, but requires more product and is more expensive. You can also look at Enzyme and Phosphate removers to help regular the chemicals in your pool, and cut down on the amount of chlorine you need to use. Of course, if you use any of these options, you'll want to talk to an expert about how to do it safely.

Some homeowners may want to convert their pool to a saltwater system. While that will cut your pool maintenance cost, it comes with a high initial investment. Also, the salt cell used has to be replaced every three to five years.

You can also look into ozone systems and mineral pool systems.