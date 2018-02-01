It happens to the best of us, you somehow get a leak, whether it's a pipe or even a pool toy. What do you do?

In most cases, it either goes in the trash or you spend too much money to get it fixed. But we tried out a product that is supposed to fix nearly everything.

It’s called the Flex Tape, and the claim is that it is no ordinary tape, it's triple thick adhesive virtually welds itself to the surface, instantly stopping the toughest leaks.

It’s supposed to even work under water. After watching the infomercial, this tape really looks like miracle tape. They fixed all sorts of things; they even cut an entire boat in half and repaired it with the Flex Tape. We did not have a boat, but we did have a huge unicorn raft that somehow got nice slit in it. We slapped the tape on the tear just as we saw in the commercial and it worked…I kept floating.

We also put a nice sized hole in a plastic container and filled it with water. The Flex Tape immediately repaired it from the inside and out. We even left it outside for hours to see if it would leak, but it did not.

We bought the Flex Tape for $12.99 and in the end, it did live up to its claim of stopping tough leaks so we had to give it a thumbs up. But this wasn’t a long-term test, so we can’t vouch how long the tape will last.

I can say that after placing the tape on our plastic container, it took a lot of work to get it off. We were impressed with the immediate results. I did read several reviews of customers complaining that the tape started to lift after some time so if you try it out, please let us know how long it works for you.