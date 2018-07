PHOENIX - What would it take to end global warming?

Some think it's as simple as having millions of people jump at the same time.

And that's how World Jump Day started back in 2006.

We know now that the jumping didn't affect global warming, but there are lots of incentives to still jump, including this deal we found at Sky Zone Peoria.

It’s an indoor trampoline park and they want you to get your jump on to celebrate the day.

They're offering buy one jump pass, get one free from noon to 5 p.m. today.

Their goal is to get 100-thousand people jumping at the same time at all their locations around the world.

Passes start at $14 for an hour to $20 for two hours.

The free jump pass can only be used Friday, July 20th.

If you go:

Sky Zone Peoria is located at: 9040 W. larkspur Dr Suite 134, Peoria, AZ, 85381