For many of us, the hardest part of the day is getting excited to get out of bed.

Well, Smart Shoppers have just the thing to wake you up, and it's free!

Fractured Prune is known for their customized yummy donuts. But on January 18th they're doing more than satisfying your sweet tooth, they're satisfying your caffeine fix.

Thursday is National Gourmet Coffee Day, and Fractured Prune is celebrating with, you guessed it, free coffee!

The owner transports the brew from Whiskey Barrel Coffee, and they have all sorts of combinations that include a hint of bourbon.

Show up at one of three participating Arizona locations on Thursday, January 18th and get a free 12-ounce cup of coffee and a complimentary taste of the nitro cold brew.

The three stores below are the only ones participating.

So head over, have your caffeine boost and make it a great day!

Participating locations:

4910 W Ray Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85226

--

9390 West Hanna Lane

Glendale, Arizona 85305

--

Aspen Place

601 East Piccadilly Drive, Suite 45

Flagstaff, AZ 86001