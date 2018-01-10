Cap off your weekend with a DEAL at Heritage Hats!

PHOENIX - If you're a man or woman who wears many hats, you'll love Heritage Hats! The owner Rich Glisson opened it in 1983 and says it became the largest hat store in Arizona and they serve customers nationwide.

There is a massive selection of westerns, fedoras, Panamas, Australians, caps, derby-style hats, you name it! In fact, there's a page on their website dedicated to each style of hat they carry with the hat's history.

All weekend long and on Monday when you mention Smart Shopper, you’ll score 40-percent off an assortment of western straws. You can get $20 bucks off Western Felt and Stetson Fedora and cleaning and blocking would normally cost $65, but you’ll pay $45!

So stop horsing around! What are you waiting for? Oh yeah, the weekend!

IF YOU GO: 13602 N Cave Creek Road, Phoenix

602-867-3323