Buy a Sirius Day Spa membership and get a little something extra!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - When you think about memberships, you may think of your Amazon prime account or a gym membership, maybe Costco or AAA.

But what about spa memberships?

That's a thing at Sirius Day Spa in Scottsdale!

What is Sirius Day Spa? They have different kinds of massages, facials, body wraps, teeth whitening, eyelash extensions, hair care and waxing.

Plus there are several options for nail care!

So how does the membership work?

It gets you discounted prices, and you have two different options.

If you want the deal for yourself, you could pay $59 a month for the Nova membership. What you pay gives you credit to use on over 40 services. So for instance, for a 60-minute massage, it's $54 for a member and $89 for non-members.

If you sign up for the $59 membership and got a 60-minute massage, you would have $5 to roll over into the next month!

The second option is the Super Nova membership which is $89 a month.

You get all the big discounts, plus all your family members 16 years old or older in your household are covered under your membership!

At that rate, you could get nail, hair and waxing services all in one month!

Plus, there are all kinds of other complimentary services like fancy massage chairs and snacks.

So what kind of deal will Smart Shoppers get?

When you come to the store any day in February and mention Smart Shopper, you can get a $98 credit if you buy the $89 membership. That's $9 extra bucks every month up to a year! Use that money for whatever services you want! There's no long-term contract and if you cancel you can use whatever credits you have left within three months.

Clearly, membership has its privileges!

IF YOU GO: 8877 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 404, Scottsdale, in The Shops Gainey Village

