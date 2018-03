It's time to Rock n Bowl!

I'm a lean, mean, bowling machine and you can be too for a strike of a price.

So let's get right to the details because there's not a moment to spare!

Bowlero Centers across the valley has a deal that's right up my alley because it's for everyone!

The deal also includes AMF and Brunswick bowling centers across the Valley.

It's time for their Spring Play Pass and that means you can choose from more than a dozen locations and literally bowl for pennies.

The pass allows you to play two games per day, including shoes.

The pass is valid for three weeks from the date of purchase.

Price ranges from $22.95 to $33.95 for kids 15 and under and $27.95 through $37.95 for those 16 and older.

You can buy the passes online starting right now and they can be used all the way through April 29.

But remember each pass is valid for a total of three weeks so buy it when you're ready to use it.