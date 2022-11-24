Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, AZ — Looking for the perfect holiday gift for a friend or family member who is particularly hard to buy for? Stop by the Chandler Fashion Center for the “Winter Wonderland” shopping event, hosted by The Collective.

The Collective is a year-round marketplace at the Chandler Fashion Center and houses products for 52 local businesses.

Raina Dodge, the owner of The Collective, organized the “Winter Wonderland” shopping event, which runs from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26.

“I think at the end of the day, people are really just trying to buy that perfect gift for their loved one, their coworker, their family, you know, their kids, and they can find that in my store. There's such a wide variety of items,” Dodge said.

Dodge organized the Winter Wonderland event to bring attention to small businesses while reminding locals about the importance of shopping at the mall.

“Sometimes throughout the year, people forget about the mall. You know, you're doing a lot of shopping online,” Dodge said. “As a small business owner, a lot of times, there are 16, 18, 20-hour days, right? And we're just trying to reach people and provide joy to them."

The event will take place in the outdoor parking lot of the Chandler Fashion Center between the Crayola Experience and the Old Spaghetti Factory.

