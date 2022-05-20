Best things to buy during Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day is just weeks away, but you'll start seeing sales soon if you haven't already. While most people plan to purchase mattresses during the holiday blowout sales, there are plenty of other products that will also be deeply discounted.

Our Smart Shopper team checked in with RetailMeNot.com editor Kristin McGrath for her suggestions on the best buys at the end of May.

Baby retail

Her top savings suggestion: now is the time to look at buying baby products. That includes car seats, monitors, strollers, and baby clothes. Major retailers to look at are Carter's, buybuyBaby, and Amazon. She estimates the average discount is around 18% off.

Home and garden

This is also the month you'll see constant sales and savings offered on outdoor items. That includes patio furniture, grills, and coolers. With everyone getting their backyard ready for the summertime, retailers want to attract shoppers to spend during their blowout sales in the next few weeks. Best retailers to check include Lowe's , Home Depot , Walmart , and Target.

It's also the perfect time to look for things you need indoors, as well. Look for deep discounts on large home appliances, mattress sales, and other furniture. Some stores may also offer "bundle" deals where you can save more money if you buy in a set. Look at major retailers like Mattress Firm, Overstock, Wayfair, and Best Buy for available offers.

The average discount on all these items is about 15% off.

Spring clothing

Now is the time to look at all those clearance racks. Retailers are clearing out their spring clothing in favor of the new summer styles. So, look at those sales racks to get a discount that you can usually combine with other coupons.

To see more discounts and deals you can get this month, check out Kristin McGrath's article on RetailMeNot.com's blog "The Real Deal."