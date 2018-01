Don’t let high food prices keep you from getting what you want at the grocery store. You just have to know where and when to shop, and since we get the grocery ads early, we can help!

Here are our favorite grocery store deals this week.

We start at Bashas’ because they have a whole section of things you can get for 88 cents including a six-pack of Arrowhead water, two-liter sodas, pizza and ice cream.

Fry's Food has boneless chuck or shoulder roast on sale for half off.

Can't forget your veggies: Dole salad kits are on sale for buy one, get one free.

Add wine or spirits to the meal and get 30 percent off through Sunday.

Speaking of drinks, Albertsons has two liters of Coke, Pepsi and 7UP on sale for 69 cents each.

And how about buy one, get three free for the main dish? That's the deal on pork loin back ribs!

While you're there, grab Honeycrisp apples and large oranges for 97 cents per pound.

We found the best deal on strawberries at Safeway this week -- 97 cents for 16 ounces. They're normally more than double that price.

Plus Safeway has lots of buy one, get one free deals.

Pay 99 cents at Food City and get three green bell peppers, three cucumbers or three pounds of brown onions.

They also have a good deal on chicken drumsticks and thighs -- 57 cents per pound.

What’s your favorite grocery deal this week? Email us at smartshopper@abc15.com