Here are some of the best grocery deals this week!

Stop at Fry's Food for green or black seedless grapes. They will be on sale for 77 cents per pound. Pay that same price for asparagus.

You can also stock up on cereal. Post Cereal is on sale -- get four boxes for $8, plus with those four boxes, you'll get a free gallon of regular milk or a free half-gallon of organic milk.

More breakfast options at Albertsons; We're talking Kelloggs cereal, Pop Tarts, NutriGrain bars and Quaker oatmeal, all for $1.67 each when you buy three.

While you're there don't forget the coffee. Pay $4.99 for several brands including Starbucks, Peet's and O Organics.

Sweeten the deal with 16 ounces of strawberries, just 97 cents each. That's more than half off.

Grab a three-pound bag of clementines from Safeway and pay just $2.47. The regular price is $5.99!

You'll also get a good deal on Sanderson Farms drumsticks, split breasts, thighs or leg quarters for 99 cents per pound.

At Food City, choose between boneless chicken leg meat or pork brisket ribs and pay 97 cents per pound.

Then shop Friday through Sunday and get a ten-pound bag of russet potatoes for $1.29... Fantastic deal!

Here's an awesome deal at Bashas’ -- get 40 percent off Oscar Mayer products including bacon, franks and lunch meat.

Then shop their Lightning Sale on Friday and get large honey crisp apples for 77 cents per pound.