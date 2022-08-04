Best back-to-school tech gadgets and how to save on them

The list for school supplies keeps growing but paychecks are not.

ABC15 spoke with Tech Expert Abbie Richie who runs Senior Savvy to find the best tech items to get the most out of your money.

The first item recommended is a pair of earbuds.

“I want to encourage you to look for this pair. It's JLab. These are under $20,” Richie advised.

While Apple AirPods can cost $100, Richie says the JLab pair is a great way to save. "They have 8+ hours in each pair and 24 hours in the case,” she said.

Noise-canceling headphones can run up to $300. We found a dupe for less than $55 at Walmart.

Here’s a pro tip for those with older PCs or Macs — there is a free way to install a Chrome operating system.

“You just need to have a USB drive and you can give it a modern operating system by making it into a Chromebook," Richie said.

Search 'Chrome OS Flex' in a web browser for a step-by-step guide on installation and operation.

With so many devices piling up, keeping everything charged can be a challenge. That's where a multi-charging cable comes in.

“It has every charging cable you could possibly want. And it's got military nylon charging cables and you could charge everything from your iPad to your Samsung Galaxy to your ring light, all in one device,” Richie advised.

Multi-charging cables can be found on sites like Amazon for less than $15.