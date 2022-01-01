Best and worst things to buy at 2022 New Year's sales

It’s a new year, so you many be looking at upgrading your TV or getting that new sofa you’ve had your eye on.

But, with so many New Year sales, how can you be sure you’re getting a good deal? And there are some items you’ll want to wait on so you can save even more money later.

ABC15’s Smart Shopper team spoke with shopping expert and RetailMeNot.com editor Kristin McGrath about the best and worst things to buy right now.

McGrath says that there will be plenty of sales as retailers count on the after-Christmas foot traffic from returns. You’ll be able to find good discounts on everyday items, like toiletries and self-care essentials. This is also the traditional time for stores to offer “white sales."

“So, traditionally, in the retail industry, they had what they called 'white sales' and those were sales on linens, towels and everything you need to stock your linen closet with,” McGrath explains. “Retailers don’t really use the term…but they’ll often use it as home sales or big home savings events and those items will definitely be on sale.”

It is also a good time to look at some furniture as well as fitness gear.

“Retailers know that people are making New Year’s resolutions, many of them fitness related. So, the New Year and at the very end of the year, it’s a really good time to buy big ticket fitness equipment; home gym essentials and also those fitness trackers and fitness watches, too.”

The items you should probably avoid buying right now:

TVs and electronics: You will see bigger savings closer to the Super Bowl.

Toys: Some stores want to clear their holiday stock, but you need to do your research before you buy to find the best price.

Mattresses: There will be sales out there, but experts say if you can wait until President’s Day, you will save more money.

While most people aren’t eager to go out and spend more money after the holiday gift-giving season, you may not have a choice. Also, the things you need may not even be on sale. There’s still a way to save money.

McGrath recommends leaning into store rewards or points, as well as cash back offers.

“So, even though you’re paying more than you want… you can at least get some rewards that you can use towards a future purchase.”

Here are other items you’ll see big discounts on around the New Year holiday:

Personal tax software

Health and beauty products

Home and garden items

Kristin McGrath is a shopping expert and the editor of The Real Deal by RetailMeNot. https://www.retailmenot.com/blog/author/kristinmcgrath