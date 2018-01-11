Bashas' store gets revamped, plans grocery giveaway to celebrate

PHOENIX - Bashas is kicking off the new year with a grand reopening of the north Phoenix store at 7th Street and Union Hills!

The remodeled store has new value aisles featuring the best deals in the store! There is a convenient walk-up Starbucks coffee and tea bar for custom-made creations, a variety of freshly-made sushi rolls and a new Optium Hearing center to help busy shoppers with auditory needs.

Plus, Bashas' groceries can be delivered in as little as an hour because of its partnership with Instacart.

You'll want to shop in-person every Wednesday and Saturday in January from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You'll be able to sample food and there will be product demonstrations!

You'll definitely want to be there this Saturday!

The doors open at 8 a.m. and the first 200 people will receive a free reusable bag with $20 dollars worth of groceries! And you can enjoy a brat and a soda for $1.50 in the parking lot between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.