Ballpark Season Pass deal: Get tickets to 83 D-backs home games in 2025 for $299

PHOENIX — Starting on Black Friday, Arizona Diamondbacks fans can get a “Ballpark Season Pass” for just $299!

Fans can get tickets to 81 regular season home games and two exhibition games for one price.

For all 83 games, it makes the experience just $3.60 per game!

“The D-backs Ballpark Pass is a strong example of why our affordability is recognized year after year, and a testament to our commitment to providing the best overall fan experience,” said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks. “We love offering this deal during the holiday season so fans can treat their loved ones, or themselves, to the great gift of baseball at an affordable cost.”

The team says if you buy the pass, you'll have the option to "sit with friends, purchase additional guest passes and get seat upgrades."

Fans will be sent an alert to opt in for tickets at the beginning of each series. Tickets will be sent through the MLB Ballpark App and are not transferable.

The limited-time deal will be available online starting Friday or in the MLB Ballpark App and will be on sale through the holidays.