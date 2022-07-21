Back-to-school: School supplies for under $1

Going back to school can be very expensive for families, but it doesn't have to break the bank. ABC15's Smart Shopper team wants to help you save your money even when shopping for supplies.

Between inflation and supply chain concerns, parents may be scared to even start shopping. You don't have to be. Many major retailers have dozens of items on sale for under $1. Some things you can find for just 25 cents.

Here are a few of the deals our team found for you:



This year, inflation will have an impact on big-ticket back-to-school purchases like laptops. Expect to see higher prices, less discounts, or high starting costs — before discounts are applied — on all tech.

Get more money-saving tips here.