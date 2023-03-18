AZ Humane Society offering free vaccines for dogs on March 20

The Arizona Humane Society is providing free vaccinations to owned dogs on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three Food City locations (below).

Pet owners can get their pups vaccinated with DA2PP, the vaccinations that help prevent Distemper and Parvo.

Additionally, AHS will provide free microchips and wellness exams at Monday’s “Vaccine Blitz.”

The free Vaccine Blitz will take place at the below Food City locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each Food City location is first come, first serve, and can accommodate up to 150 spots.

Food City #1

6544 W. Thomas Rd.

Phoenix, Arizona 85033

Food City #2

5114 W. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, Arizona 85035

Food City #3

845 W. Southern Ave.

Phoenix, Arizona 85041

Click here for future AHS vaccination clinics, or to schedule an appointment.