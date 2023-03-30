“April Pools Day” at Kiwanis Wave Pool Saturday

TEMPE, AZ — Jump into savings and pool safety at the Kiwanis Wave Pool’s “April Pools Day” on Saturday, April 1.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., admission is free for everyone at the Kiwanis Wave Pool.

Catch some waves and brush up on pool safety tips from Tempe Fire Medical Rescue, the Salt River Project, and the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, which will all be on-site to provide safety advice and demonstrations before the busy summer season.

Swim lessons and CPR demonstrations will also be available.

For more information, click here.