Apply to get a FREE pool fence through the Pool Fence Safety Program

PHOENIX — Proper pool fencing can save lives and you could be eligible to get one for free this summer.

Salt River Project and the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities are teaming up for the Pool Fence Safety Program.

If you live in Maricopa County, you could be awarded a new pool fence at no cost if you apply now through July 5, 2022.

Requirements:



Must have a child 6 years old or younger living in the home

Home must be owner-occupied, no renters

Family must reside within Maricopa County

Family must be income-qualified and participation in one of the following assistance programs will be used to verify income eligibility: Food stamps, Medicaid, WIC, Energy Assistance, Unemployment or a recipient of the 2021 Child Tax Credit.

Applications are available in both English and Spanish. Families may apply on the Child Crisis Arizona website.