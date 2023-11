MESA, AZ — There's a new way to get from the Valley to Portland, Oregon.

Low-fare air carrier Allegiant is starting a new non-stop route to Portland from Mesa Gateway Airport Friday.

The new flights will depart twice a week.

To celebrate, Allegiant is offering a special rate on one-way fares for a limited time.

You can buy a one-way flight for as low as $38 through Sunday, and you must be traveling before February 25, 2024.

For more information on the sale, visit Allegiant's website.