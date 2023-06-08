ALDI to open its first location in Tempe, June 15

TEMPE, AZ — ALDI is opening its first Tempe location.

The grocery store is scheduled to open on June 15 at 1715 East Southern Avenue.

The chain grocery store is known for its store simplicity and low prices.

The first 100 customers can receive an eco-friendly bag and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. You can also enter your name in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card from June 15 through June 18.

The first Tempe ALDI store will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need) in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options, according to a statement from ALDI.