ALDI to open its first location in Tempe, June 15

Josh Frigerio, ABC15
Aldi, a discount grocery chain primarily in the Midwest, opened two locations in Chandler and Goodyear, its first stores in Arizona. Two more are opening on Gilbert and Peoria. Aldi carries a lot of the grocery essentials, from fresh fruits and vegetables to meat, cheese, milk, and eggs, as well as breads and pastries, canned goods, and snacks. Most of its products are private labels -- Benton's, Millville, Family Orchard, Simply Nature -- but it does carry some name brands, like Coke, Capri Sun, Gatorade, and General Mills. Also, customers pay to use grocery bags and it costs a quarter to rent a shopping cart.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 08, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — ALDI is opening its first Tempe location.

The grocery store is scheduled to open on June 15 at 1715 East Southern Avenue.

The chain grocery store is known for its store simplicity and low prices.

The first 100 customers can receive an eco-friendly bag and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. You can also enter your name in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card from June 15 through June 18.

The first Tempe ALDI store will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need) in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options, according to a statement from ALDI.

