Affordable take-out for the Big Game!

Is your favorite team not in the Super Bowl?

Well, you can still score!

Maybe not an official touchdown, but these food and drink deals will still motivate you to do your favorite touchdown dance.

We start at Jake’s Unlimited in Mesa.

$10 will get you entry and an unlimited buffet and soft drinks.

Plus if the game isn't going your way they have all sorts of distractions including bowling, laser tag and carnival style games.

IF YOU GO: 1830 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204

Dave and Buster's has a deal for $22.49 that includes an appetizer buffet plus unlimited soft drinks and video games.

This deal is only valid at the Tempe marketplace location.

IF YOU GO: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281

Uptown Alley in Surprise, another entertainment venue, is offering all-day happy hour which includes food and drinks specials.

IF YOU GO: 13525 Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ 85379

Thirsty Lion, which has several Valley locations, is also offering their happy hour menu but only during the game.

Arcadia Tavern in Phoenix has specials as well including $12 domestic buckets (5 beers available), $3 domestic drafts and $5 large hot pretzel with cheese sauce.

IF YOU GO: 4801 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Kelly’s at Southbridge in Scottsdale will host a Sunday Funday $5 wings, $6 nachos, $7 jalapeno popper dip, $5 Absolut you-call-its and $16 domestic beer buckets

IF YOU GO: 7117 E 6th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

KFC has a $10 deal where you choose 12 hot wings, six pieces of chicken, popcorn nuggets or nine crispy tenders.

There are so many ways to score, whether you're staying home or going out, we've got the deals!

No matter which team comes out on top, your stomach will be the real winner in the end.