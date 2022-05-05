AAA early travel forecast

Although its official summer travel forecast won't be out until next week, AAA is providing some early insight for customers

AAA Spokesperson Aldo Vazquez says when it comes to car rentals, cruise ships, and airline flights, bookings are up 12% across-the-board compared to last year at this time, and higher than they were in 2020. This, as people are looking to get out and travel after being cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Vazquez says it's going to cost you about $23 more to fill up your tank this year compared to last, and $160 more for airfare.

As for high gas prices, he says, people do have a breaking point when prices inch closer to $5 a gallon, and start to make lifestyle changes, cutting back in other areas to offset the cost of gas.

But Vazquez points out when people really feel the need to travel, they've never let the cost of gas stand in their way.

“Despite inflation and higher gas prices, people are going to find their ways to travel, and they're going to do it in ways that are not going to break their budget,” he says.

As for the Memorial Day holiday AAA says booking a flight two weeks out is the perfect, "Goldilocks" window this year.

And while Saturday is historically the cheapest day to fly out for Memorial Day, AAA says it's the opposite this year, and a Saturday flight will be the most expensive.

AAA advises consumers to be flexible with their travel plans this year, and remain ready to alter them at a moment's notice to take advantage of the best deals.

