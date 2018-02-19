You don't have to leave the state to experience the winter games because we have gold medal deals where everyone is a winner...and it's time to start the countdown. We're talking ice skating, curling, archery, even boating! These deals are breaking new records on how much you will save!

The first of the five deals is with Ice Den Scottsdale and Chandler! Need a few lessons to take your skating game to the next level? You’ll wanna check out their Learn to Skate sessions.

The lessons are year-round for all ages and abilities starting at 2 ½ through adult. NEW STUDENTS ONLY, go online by 11:59pm Monday, February 19th, and get 50% off the class registration fee for session #5 (normally $108) with classes starting this week! The offer is valid for new Ice Den students for Level A classes only. Click here to register.

If you’re looking for just a few hours of fun, we have a deal for that too! Both Ice Den locations are also offering 50% per skater at Olympic Skates held on Saturday, February 24, 2018. Cool skating fun for everyone with afternoon and evening sessions! Olympic Skates feature two hours of public skating, including skate rental, which is normally 8 dollars.

Skate trainers and lockers are available for an additional fee. Click here to receive your discount.

IF YOU GO:

Ice Den Scottsdale: 9375 E Bell Road, Scottsdale

Ice Den Chandler: 7225 W Harrison Street, Chandler