Do you ever feel like you're doing all of the right things...Making a grocery list, shopping sales, even clipping coupons but you still can't seem to stay within budget?

We have five simple ways to lower your bill no matter where you shop.

You ever go to the grocery store and everything looks amazing? Well, you're probably hungry and that's the worst time to shop.

Instead, shop when you're full and head directly to the "about to expire section." it varies per store, but typically you’ll see red or yellow stickers in different sections for foods expiring soon. Use the food right away and save.

Another option is produce boxes, like Market on the Move. You can get 60 pounds of produce for $10; that's more than enough to share.

Speaking of produce you can grow your own herbs right in your window sill. At the grocery store, you'll pay at least three dollars for a pack that you may use twice. Spend that same amount on potted herbs and it should last more than six months.

Use cash, set a budget at the beginning of each pay period, put the cash aside and when you're out you'll have to get creative with what's left in the pantry.

Finally, don't forget the rebate and grocery apps out there. Some of my favorites are Flipp, Ibotta and Retailmenot.