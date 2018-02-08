DEAL: Make Valentine's Day special with 40% off at Michael's

Quita Jackson, Chelsey Davis
2:50 PM, Feb 8, 2018
PHOENIX - Do you have big Valentine's Day plans? Whatever you plan on doing, make it festive — and make SURE you're not paying full price for all of your heart-shaped goodies.

Michaels is making it easy with 40-percent off (some) of their Valentine’s Day decor through Saturday.

Whether you're looking for Galentine's Day decorations or some festive streamers to decorate your home, Michael's has it all: heart-patterned straws, red and pink confetti, cute plates and even bake ware. 

If you're looking for more than Valentine’s products you can save on that too because Michaels has a 40 percent off one item coupon on their site.

 

 

 

 

