4 ways to save money on Thanksgiving as turkey prices rise toward record high

We're less than two months out from the Thanksgiving holiday and farmers are already warning consumers the price of a traditional turkey will skyrocket this season.

The cost of this holiday staple is more than doubling, say experts. The national average price for boneless, skinless turkey breast is now nearly $7 per pound.

So, what's the driver behind the spike?

Senior Economist Veronica Nigh reasons it's a combination of issues leading to higher prices. She says, "the largest influence is an outbreak of bird flu, which has led to a decline in the number of turkeys being grown.”

The outbreak of bird flu wreaked havoc on farms, affecting over 46 million birds across 40 states.

“If your turkeys end up with bird flu, any other bird on the farm, whether it’s meat chicken, egg layers – they all have to be exterminated. And that’s not only a huge financial loss but a really bad situation,” says Nellie Lovenduski of Slate River Farms.

On top of that, farmers are also facing their own rising costs due to inflation and supply issues. That includes utilities, feed, and building materials for the animals, and that cost gets passed on to the consumers.

However, Nigh says there are still ways people can save money on their family feast.

“Perhaps think about getting a frozen bird rather than a fresh turkey this year," she says.

Other ways to save:

