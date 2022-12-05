2022 holiday shipping deadlines at USPS, FedEx and UPS

Major shipping retailers, FedEx, the United States Postal Service (USPS), and UPS released their holiday shipping deadlines, and depending on which service you use, it may cost you more.

During the peak holiday season, shipping costs are adjusted by major shipping companies, including FedEx, USPS and UPS.

“Each year as FedEx prepares for high demand during the peak holiday season, we adjust our networks to best deliver for our customers,” a FedEx spokesperson told ABC15. “This past August, we announced peak surcharges for this holiday season.”

Likewise, a USPS press release noted, “For the 2022 holiday season, the Postal Service has implemented temporary price adjustments,” and “These temporary rates will keep the Postal Service competitive and are similar to adjustments in past years to help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful holiday season.”

A spokesperson for UPS told ABC15 that “pricing is based on individual situations,” and followed up by noting, “UPS routinely adjusts its pricing to align with the cost to serve our customers, enabling the company to provide industry-leading on-time performance, solutions, and reliability. Peak surcharges primarily affect our largest customers who ship to residential locations and help balance the package volume in UPS’s network so we can offer the best possible service to all our customers.”

For packages and presents to arrive to loved ones by Dec. 24, 2022, FedEx, USPS, and UPS have varying deadlines and costs.

FedEx holiday shipping deadlines

FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines:



Ground Economy: Thursday, December 8, 2022

FedEx Freight Economy: Thursday, December 8, 2022

FedEx Ground Contiguous US: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Ground Alaska and Hawaii: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Home Delivery Contiguous US: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Home Delivery Alaska and Hawaii: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

FedEx Freight Priority: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

FedEx Freight Direct: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

2Day * & 2Day AM: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

FedEx 2Day Freight: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

FedEx Express Saver: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

FedEx 3Day Freight: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

FO *, PO *, SO, Extra Hours: Thursday, December 22, 2022 (*With optional Saturday Delivery (a $16 per package surcharge), your last day to ship can be extended by an additional day to 12/23 for FedEx First Overnight and FedEx Priority Overnight and to 12/22 for FedEx 2Day).

FedEx 1Day Freight: Thursday, December 22, 2022

FedEx Same Day: Friday, December 23, 2022

Click here for a list of FedEx’s shipping costs.

USPS holiday shipping deadlines

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines:



APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail: Friday, December 9, 2022

APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service: Friday, December 16, 2022

USPS Retail Ground Service: Saturday, December 17, 2022

First-Class Mail Service: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Priority Mail Service: Monday, December 19, 2022

Priority Mail Express Service 2: Friday, December 23, 2022

Click here for a list of USPS shipping costs.

UPS holiday shipping deadlines

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines:



UPS 3 Day Select: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

UPS 2nd Day Air services: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

UPS Next Day Air services: Thursday, December 22, 2022

For UPS Ground Shipping deadlines, click here.

Click here to calculate UPS shipping costs.