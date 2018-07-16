One person is killed on Arizona roads every nine hours. Between speeding, impairment and a lack of seat-belt usage, so much of the problem seems preventable. ABC15 Arizona is Taking Action to make our roads safer and save lives. Story idea? Call 833-AZROADS or email roads@abc15.com.
US-60 closure set for this weekend to make changes, improve safety
That section of highway is one of the top three worst spots for crashes in the Valley. A new report from the Department of Public Safety shows in 2017 there were 722 crashes in just a two-mile stretch, from milepost 171 to 173.
"We can't control all driver behavior in the area, drivers not paying attention, making unsafe lane changes, but we think this is going to help because it allows for one fewer lane for drivers to have to cross over," said Doug Nintzel with ADOT.
During the closure, the westbound US-60 on-ramp at Dobson Road will be closed. The eastbound I-10 left two lanes between Broadway Road and US-60, eastbound off-ramp at Baseline Road and eastbound HOV-lane ramp between I-10 and eastbound US-60 also will be closed.