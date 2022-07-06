Western Maricopa Education Center names its second-ever superintendent

PHOENIX — Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) has named its second superintendent in its 20-year history.

Scott Spurgeon is taking over from Greg Donovan, who is retiring after holding the job since 2002 when voters agreed to create the new school district — that now serves 30,000 students a day at 49 traditional high schools in the West Valley.

Spurgeon officially took over the job on Tuesday.

Donovan — who has spent more than 42 years in education — was recently named the Lifetime Achievement recipient at this year's Phoenix Business Journal Most Admired Leaders awards.

Spurgeon comes to the Valley from the Riverview Gardens School District in St. Louis, Missouri

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.