'Two Sides Fire' burning four miles east of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, AZ — The "Two Sides Fire" began Sunday afternoon four miles east of Morristown, near U.S. 60 and State Route 74.

Arizona State Forestry officials say the fire is about 100 acres.

SR 74 is closed in both directions due to the fire. In addition to the closure from a crash near Old Lake Pleasant Road, the roadway is closed from milepost 5 to 24.

New Start - #TwoSidesFire, approx 4 mi. E Morristown. Approx 100 acres and active on north and south sides. #AZForestry Task Force 8 (engines), 3 hand crews, & 2 LATs ordered. Per @ArizonaDOT SR 74 closed in both directions from MP 5-24 #AZForestry #MaricopaCounty pic.twitter.com/mIBwFApMsW — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 26, 2023

It is currently unknown what started the fire.