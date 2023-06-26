Watch Now
'Two Sides Fire' burning four miles east of Morristown

SR 74 closures in effect due to the fire
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jun 25, 2023
MORRISTOWN, AZ — The "Two Sides Fire" began Sunday afternoon four miles east of Morristown, near U.S. 60 and State Route 74.

Arizona State Forestry officials say the fire is about 100 acres.

SR 74 is closed in both directions due to the fire. In addition to the closure from a crash near Old Lake Pleasant Road, the roadway is closed from milepost 5 to 24.

It is currently unknown what started the fire.

