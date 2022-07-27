Woman killed, 2 children and others injured in crash in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ — A woman is dead and multiple others are hurt, including children, after a crash in Tolleson.

Just before 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of 99th Avenue, off Interstate 10, for reports of a crash.

During the initial investigation, police learned a man was driving southbound on 99th Avenue at a high rate of speed when he collided with another vehicle, according to the Tolleson Police Department.

The second vehicle was occupied by five people, three adults and two children.

During the crash, a woman passenger was thrown from the second vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Also, in the second vehicle were two children who were taken by ambulance to Phoenix Children's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The other two adults inside the second vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the first car was the only person inside and did not suffer serious injuries.

He remained at the scene and police say impairment is not suspected in the cause.

An investigation remains ongoing.