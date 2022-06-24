Tolleson PD officer pinned by suspect in stolen vehicle

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Police Department says an officer was injured after being pinned by a suspect in a stolen vehicle near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say officers located the stolen vehicle at a Circle K and when officers tried to stop the driver, the driver got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away.

While driving away, the vehicle rammed two Tolleson police vehicles, according to officials. The injured officer was then pinned in the door frame of the police vehicle.

The pinned officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to the leg and ankle.

The vehicle drove out of the Circle K parking lot and crashed into another vehicle on 91st Avenue. The struck vehicle had four adults inside.

Officials say the four people are all in stable condition.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody.

The officer and suspect's name has not yet been released.

Tolleson police ask for drivers to avoid the area as the scene is still under investigation.