Tolleson Elementary School District Governing Board files complaint against mayor

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Elementary School District Governing Board has filed a complaint against Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez with the city, following what they call aggressive behavior towards board members.

School Board President Tida Garcia said an incident occurred after the board meeting on September 11, when the board voted to hire Giselle Herrera as the new Superintendent when the current Superintendent retires.

"We had two of our board members... they felt attacked by Mayor Rodriquez when they were exiting the school board meeting on September 11th," stated Garcia.

The School Board President said Board Member Anthony Aponte was accosted about the decision first, followed by Board Member Roberta Garcia. "She walked out of the school board meeting on September 11th, Mayor Juan Rodriguez physically and aggressively went up to her questioning her, cornering her, so much that she said she was scared," Garcia continued.

ABC15 reached out to Mayor Rodriguez for a comment twice following this complaint, but we have not heard back. The School Board President stated the city is investigating the complaint.

"We're volunteers," shared School Board President Garcia. "We're not there for any other political reason. This is a volunteer role. We're there for the kids of Tolleson and the community of Tolleson and for another elected official to act in that behavior and not have the proper code of conduct and just etiquette... is pretty disappointing."