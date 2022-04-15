Suspect outstanding after man shot outside of Tolleson Waffle House

TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson police are investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday evening.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to investigate the shooting in the Waffle House parking lot near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Investigators learned a man was shot several times while standing outside of the restaurant, suffering critical injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Police say witnesses reported a vehicle driving through the lot when someone opened fire from the vehicle.

Police say they have not yet located the suspect, but are investigating leads and believe it may have been a domestic violence-related incident.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has any information is encouraged to contact the Tolleson Police Department at 623-936-7186. You can remain anonymous.