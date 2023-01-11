Multiple injured after crash near 91st Ave and Buckeye Rd

TOLLESON, AZ — A woman and child are in the hospital after a crash in the west Valley.

At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the area of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road in Tolleson for reports of a crash with injuries.

When crews arrived they located two vehicles involved in a head-on crash.

Inside one vehicle were a woman and three children. The woman and one child were taken to a hospital with serious injuries while the other two children had minor injuries, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

In the second vehicle, a man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.