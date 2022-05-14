Missing 12-year-old Tolleson boy, Mathew Dubose, last seen Wednesday after school

TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say Mathew Dubose was seen riding his black and red bicycle while leaving Arizona Desert Elementary School around 3:15 p.m. on May 11, 2022. Police say he was headed home from school at the time.

The school is located in the area of 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

He was wearing his school uniform, which was a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, black Nike shoes, and a blue and black backpack.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and has brown eyes and brown, curly hair. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police immediately.

No further information about his disappearance has been released.